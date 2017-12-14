Santa shares magic of the season with Essex Centre

by Sylene Argent

The spirit and magic of the holiday season was in the air on Saturday evening as area youth, and the young at heart, lined Talbot Street to enjoy the Essex Centre Santa Claus Parade as it travelled through Town.

The Essex Centre BIA sponsored and co-hosted his event with the Windsor Parade Corporation to give the community the opportunity to celebrate the Christmas season with the jolly man in red.

Bundled up in their warmest winter wears, and bedazzled by the snow flurries fluttering about, the hundreds of spectators enjoyed the around one-hour-long parade, which began just as the moon peaked out and night settled in.

This year, the parade had a special theme, “A Canadian Red and White Coloured Christmas,” recognizing Canada’s sesquicentennial celebration. Many of the floats entered into the event were decorated in the flavour of the selected theme.

For the past six years, the Essex Centre Santa Claus Parade has been held in the evening, which has helped illuminate the magic of the season as all the floats travel down the parade route with hundreds of twinkling lights.

Several marching bands offered the sounds of the season as they played Christmas favourites, giving spectators an opportunity to sing-along to their favourite holiday tunes.

With the spirit of giving in mind, the Essex Rotary Club collected non-perishable donations for the Essex Area Food Bank along the parade route. Volunteers with the Essex District High School Rotary Interact Club collected letters to Santa during the parade, helping to ensure the jolly man in red gets to read all last-minute gift requests.

Before the parade, The Essex Centre BIA and Essex United Church invited youths and their families to greet Santa and Mrs. Claus in the church basement. There, the young participants were able to complete crafts, enjoys treats, warm up with some hot chocolate, and, most importantly, tell the jolly old elf what is on this year’s Christmas wish list.