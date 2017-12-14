Howling at the Moon – Not taking ‘no’ as an answer from the Minister of Health

by Sylene Argent

At last week’s Council meeting, Councillor Randy Voakes was outspoken about his want to get Minister of Health and Long-Term Care Eric Hoskins to a Council meeting to discuss emergency care in the region.

At Voakes’s request, and with Council’s support on November 6, the Town sent the invitation to the Minster. At last week’s regular council meeting, Council was notified he was unable to make that arrangement in the “foreseeable future.”

Councillor Sherry Bondy also wanted the meeting as she had questions about the mega hospital and the number of beds it will have. Deputy Mayor Richard Meloche had said he supported a meeting with the Minister, but doubted that was likely due to his busy schedule, etc.

At the November 6 meeting, Voakes said the Minister of Heath owes it to Council and the community to address the “deplorable” state of the emergency rooms here.

The letter sent on Hoskin’s behalf to Council noted, “the Minister’s schedule is extremely tight for the next few months and he won’t be able to commit to a time in the foreseeable future.”

Voakes was disappointed, especially because the Minister was in Windsor recently, to announce the funding for the Mega Hospital.

Council agreed to send another request for a meeting to discuss emergency healthcare issues. Voakes asked the letter also be sent to the Premier.

All I wanted to do during this discussion was yell out, “Send a letter to other area municipalities and our MPP first, then send one on behalf of the region to the Minister.”

Healthcare issues Essex residents face are the same as our neighbouring municipalities, and I’m sure fellow Councillors from within Essex County would love such a meeting, too.

I just believe there is power in numbers. If there is a want to talk healthcare from other parts of the region as well, we are more likely to have our collective voice heard, no matter how much desire there is behind a solitary request.

I am always a fan of standing up for what you believe in, so I was excited Council didn’t accept the decline to the request. It would have been easy to say, ‘we tried’ and shelf the file.

Sometimes, we shouldn’t take ‘no’ for an answer. And, by doing so, we are really showing how much passion we have for whatever cause it is we are standing behind. It also sheds light on the issue, which helps make more people aware.

If we are easily swayed by a polite denial, it sends a message our cause mustn’t be so bad. At that point, one of the most important things anyone of us can do is fight a little harder to have our voices heard.