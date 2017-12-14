Up a Creek – Connecting with your elders

by Jessica Azar

It’s been eleven years since my grandfather, Neil, suddenly passed away. Saturday, October 14, 2006 was my first experience with a real personal loss. It is a day I will never forget. I was in my early twenties when we lost him. That experience helped me grow into an adult.

Losing my grandfather taught me life is fragile, and I began to figure out I was not invincible; none of us are. Time is so important in life. I began spending more time with my grandmother, started asking questions. I made a conscious effort to get to know all of my elders on a more human level, more of a friend level.

By asking my Grandmother simple questions, I’ve learned how her and my grandfather originally met, where they’ve lived, first jobs, what it was like to live through WWII, etc. This way, I can pass along my answers to other people who might be interested, and to future generations, too.

If you don’t ask the questions you’re curious about now, you may never know the answers. Tomorrow is never certain for anyone. I know it sounds sort of morbid, but I believe it’s one of the things we can count on in life.

We can choose to live everyday cheering on our loved ones to succeed, we can make sure friends/family know we love them, we can learn something new, and we can try to do things that make us happy.

Eleven years later, I still try (the word ‘try’ is important, because I certainly don’t practice this nearly enough) to make sure people know that I am thinking about them. I try to stop in to see family and visit when I see their vehicles in the driveway, call if I haven’t spoken to them in a while. I’m not aware of many grandparents who would be upset to see you stop in or give them a call unexpectedly.

You won’t regret getting to know your elders while you have time. I’ve learned that they are fascinating humans who have seen and been through so much. We can learn from them, and even relate to each other on another level.

I am pleased that I can say I have connected with all of my grandparents on a friendship level and it feels amazing to have that relationship.