Letter to the Editor

When Marijuana becomes legal in 2018, Health Canada should have inspectors check periodically that the growers are following the rules and regulations put out. Hotel owners have a licence for 150 people, and if they have 160 people, an inspector will shut them down. Everyone needs to abide by the rules. So, should the marijuana grow-ops.

The government should insist on having an adequate filter system so that there are not offensive odours. It should not be in a residential neighbourhood.

If the government allows marijuana growers in residential areas, it should be in their house of living, not a house that they buy for that sole purpose.

Although medicinal marijuana has many proven health benefits, strict, clear-cut rules and regulations must be enforced when people are licensed for personal use.

Robert Hanes

Cottam