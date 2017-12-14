Community mourns loss of Citizen of the Year, WWII veteran

by Sylene Argent

For many, Tom Robson was known as a dedicated community leader, who has shown exemplarity devotion to many local causes. He was also a “go-to” guy when advice or knowledge was sought.

Robson passed away on December 7 at the age of 94, just six weeks after the being recognized as the 2017 Citizen of the Year. The local WWII veteran was recognized as the 2017 Essex Citizen of the Year at a banquet hosted at the Essex Branch of the Royal Canadian Legion (Branch 201). Robson was nominated, and further selected for the award by a panel of judges, for showing commitment to his community.

At the Citizen of the Year banquet, many of Robson’s friends and those who had been honoured to volunteer with him took a moment to highlight some of the memories made over the years.

Robson moved to Essex Centre from Woodslee with his family at around nine-years of age. When he met who would become his future wife, Clara, of Cape Breton, they moved to the Town he loved so much.

In town, Robson has given back to his community in many ways. He was a long-time member of the Essex Knights of Columbus, even holding executive positions and coordinating fundraisers and events; was known to have driven cancer patients to and from appointments and treatments; and was always the guy community organizations sought out when help was needed.

He was also active in helping raise funds for the Holy Name of Jesus Parish expansion.

Robson was member of the Essex Branch of the Royal Canadian Legion (Branch 201) for many years.

During the Essex Citizen of the Year banquet, Robson was called an “inspiration” and a “hero” for his involvement in the community and for serving his county as part of the Navy during WWII.

Robson joined the Navy when he was 18-years old. He received training in Windsor and in Halifax. The first ship in which he served was the HMS Manxman.

Last week, MP Tracey Ramsey paid tribute to Robson during a session of Parliment.

“Today, I rise in this House deeply saddened by the loss of a dear friend and community hero, Tom Robson,” Ramsey said, adding the community leader will be deeply missed.

She highlighted that Robson fought in the Battle of Madagascar.

After the War, he was discharged and returned to his family. He was discharged on December 11, 1945.

His final assignment included serving in the Halifax depot as the Chief Petty Officer, who received returning soldiers of the War. He organized their paper work before they were able to go home.

“He knew the importance of community, setting an example for all through his service in the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 201 and the Knights of Columbus,” Ramsey said, adding Robson also volunteered with the St. Vincent de Paul and the Essex Area Food Bank.

“Tom, thank you for your kindness, selflessness, courage, strength, and friendship,” Ramsey said, “You will be missed by all.”