Maidstone school gives the gift of warmth

by Adam Gault

A grade five and six class at St. Mary’s Catholic Elementary School in Maidstone made Christmas a little bit warmer for those in need this season. The students created and then donated the “Healing Blankets” they made with the help of the local Metis Nation.

During a class presentation on Monday morning, the handmade fleece blankets were donated to the Windsor-based homeless outreach program “Street Help” and the Essex County Ravens Football Club, which will in turn give them to a family in need they are sponsoring this Christmas.

The project began about a month ago. Grade 5/6 teacher Danielle Bonnevie was contacted by the Metis Nation of Ontario about bringing a member of the community to the school to lead the class in an educational, cultural activity.

“We have students here in our own school who are self-identified as Metis, so I though it would be really nice to be able to bring somebody who is currently living and experiencing the culture into the school,” Bonnevie explained.

A member of the local Metis then visited the school and instructed the class in the creating of the healing blankets. As part of the creation ceremony, the students were told to think uplifting and healing thoughts as they tied each knot in order to imbue the blankets with a sense of positive energy.

As the students had paired up to make the blankets, they were left with an odd number upon completion. That’s when they came up with the idea of having their creations live up to their namesake, and donated them, along with handmade Christmas cards, to people in need around our community.

Christine Wilson, a representative from Street Help who was presented with ten of the blankets during Monday’s presentation, thanked the students for their efforts and understanding of homeless issues and challenges facing many throughout Windsor-Essex.

“They know that love went behind that,” Wilson said upon being presented with the blankets. “And that’s a very positive thing that we need to feel at Christmastime when we’re without.”

Wilson explained she had struggled with homelessness herself at several points in her life, and that seeing the students at St. Mary’s look at the homeless as people who need help and not necessarily as “bad people” goes a long way in assisting with lifting a negative stigma that surrounds many who experience being homeless.

“I have a really good group of kids and they’re really big on paying it forward,” Bonnevie said of her students’ passion for philanthropy and continued support of outreach programs. “They’ve really kind of taken on that premise of paying it forward and making the world a better place.”