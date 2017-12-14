EDHS hosts inaugural Pathways Night

by Adam Gault

Looking to give students and parents a better understanding of post-secondary options and highlight decisions students will be faced with upon graduation, the first Pathways Night was hosted at Essex District High School on the evening of Wednesday, December 6.

Designed and incorporated as a range of programs and supports to meet the needs of graduating students, Pathways looks to address the individual needs and strengths of each student as they move to the next step in their lives. With this program, each individual student will determine the best path going forward, whether that be entering the work force, apprenticeship programs, university, or college.

During the event, parents and students had the opportunity to speak with representatives from the Ontario Youth Apprenticeship Program, the Employment Assessment Centre, St. Clair College, and the University of Windsor, to learn more about the employment potential behind each of the respective paths.

“It’s about sharing information for the parents so that they have those meaningful conversations at home about ‘What’s next?,’” Melody Ouellette said, who is the Department Head of Student Services at EDHS.

“Quite often, many things change, and parents aren’t always aware of what’s available.”

The idea of the Pathways Night was created as a new way of addressing that very relatable problem of deciding what action to take post-graduation. The event gave students and parents an evening to discuss their concerns and fears with the representatives of the program, which should help them in making educated decisions on their futures.

“Making informed decisions is so important, and we know that sometimes kids struggle with that,” Ouellette said. “It was something that we knew could complement their journey that they’re going through right now.”

Dianna Dunat, a Recruitment Officer for St. Clair College, took part in the evening, answering questions from parents and students on the pathways provided from a college program.

“They’re always surprised to hear that there are pathways from college to university,” Dunat explained of a common question heard throughout the night. “There was a parent [who] asked me that after graduating from college, if they were going to transfer credits to a university, they thought that the university would look at their grade 11 and 12 marks. That’s not the case. They would actually look at their college diploma.”

With the success and strong turnout of the first Pathways Night, EDHS’s staff members hope to host additional nights in the future.

More information on Pathways can be found on the Greater Essex County District School Board’s website at publicboard.ca