Victorian Christmas hosted at Railway Station

by Sylene Argent

To celebrate the holiday season, as it was done in the past, staff at the historic Essex Railway Station hosted the annual Victorian Christmas event on Saturday afternoon.

Vendor tables lined the hall at the historic station as local crafters, artisans, and independent sales personnel offered unique or homemade items up for sale, just in time for the holiday season. Baked goods and sweet treats were also available for purchase.

Staff at the Railway Station host this event annually as a fundraiser for Heritage Essex, which maintains the facility. It was hoped the event would attract many potential shoppers before they lined Talbot Street to watch the Essex Centre Santa Claus Parade, in addition to those who were bringing their children around town to participate in various sporting or recreational activities.

As a way to say ‘thank you’ for supporting the Victorian Christmas event, staff at the Essex Railway Station presented each visiting youth with a goodie bag that was sure to get them into the holiday spirit. The goodie bag included a couple pieces of candy, an ornament, a colouring page, and crayons.