Stobbs Division continues to shuffle

by Garrett Fodor

The Stobbs Division standings continue to shuffle as the regular season comes to an end.

The Essex 73’s entered this past week sitting at the top of the standings. In order to stay there, the local team had to obtain a minimum of four points. They faced-off against the Petrolia Flyers, in addition to the second place Lakeshore Canadiens, and the Mooretown Flags over the weekend.

On Tuesday night, the 73’s hosted the Petrolia Flyers. The Flyers are able to give the top teams in the league fits and even steal points, despite their eighth-place sitting. And, in the early goings of the game, Petrolia was doing just that, giving Essex a fight. Kole Keating opened the scoring seven minutes into the first period. The overaged forward beat goalie Jax Dhondt with a beautiful setup.

From the second period on, however, the 73’s got their legs under them and made Petrolia work. Setting the tone just 31 seconds into the second period, William Stadder beat Flyers’ goalie Jakob Knowles on a highlight reel play. He went around three Flyers’ skaters before roofing the puck.

Just nine minutes later, Stadder added his second of the night. Essex skated into the second intermission up 2-1 and outshooting the Flyers 21-14. Stadder added his third goal of the game and Michael Vieira scored in the final minutes for Essex to prevail 4-1.

On Friday, Essex travelled to Lakeshore. The two teams showed why they were first and second in the standings. Lakeshore’s Stephane Crevier, a former Leamington Flyer, scored his first goal in Junior “C” hockey. His shot was deflected over Tyler Ryan. But, from there, Essex controlled the game.

In the second period, Stadder and Vieira continued their scoring touch of late as they beat Eric Morneau.

Early in the third period, Lakeshore beat Ryan for the second time. The teams were unable to find the back of the net in regulation, forcing overtime.

In overtime, Essex took the first chance, but two forwards collided. Lakeshore was quick to turn the play around, creating a 3-on-1. Connor Rosaasen beat Tyler Ryan to secure the win for Lakeshore with a final score of 3-2.

Twenty-four hours later, the 73’s were on the road to Mooretown. The Flags scored a goal in each of the first two periods and welcomed the visiting 73’s physically, with a parade of hits.

Mooretown outshot Essex 21-18 through two periods. To close out the game, Mooretown added two more goals, forcing Essex to show its displeasure and anger. Essex essentially put itself out of the game as the players had a seven-minute penalty to kill off. Sylvano Valente scored with the man advantage, with six minutes remaining. But, that would be the lone bright spot of the game, as Essex fell 4-1.

With this loss, Essex has lost three of their last five games.