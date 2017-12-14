Seasons donates turkeys to the Support Centre of Essex County

submitted to EFP

On December 8, residents and staff of Seasons Lakeshore delivered 100 turkeys and nonperishable items to the Support Centre of Essex County to help conquer food insecurity in the community.

Seasons Retirement Communities focuses its corporate-giving efforts on local food banks because the Food Banks Canada “HungerCount 2016” report shows that 16.1 per cent of seniors in Canada access food banks. Seasons want to aide in the fight for food insecurity for everyone, but especially for vulnerable seniors living in its communities.

Seasons Retirement communities across Alberta and Ontario will donate a total 1,800 turkeys to food banks this December.