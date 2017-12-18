OPP Reports – Three suspects sought in Tecumseh weekend robbery.

by Sylene Argent

On December 17, 2017 at approximately 2:00 a.m. the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a robbery at a commercial property in the 14000 block of Tecumseh Road, Tecumseh, Ontario.

3 suspects entered the business brandishing weapons and demanded cash and cigarettes from the store clerk. No one was injured during the robbery and the suspects left with a minimal amount of tobacco products. The suspects were last seen on foot heading west towards Derby Road.

The suspects are described as follows:

Suspect #1 – male white, average build, wearing a black winter coat with a shoulder crest on the right arm and light brown fur around the hood. He was wearing blue jeans, dark shoes and a white mask.

Suspect #2 – male white, thin build, tall, black jacket with a white logo on the left chest and also on the right side back, a black balaclava, baggy black pants and black shoes.

Suspect #3 – male white, thin build, tall, wearing a grey or green vest, tan pants, black gloves a black satchel and two tone brown and black mask.

Any person with information regarding the person(s) responsible for this crime should immediately contact the OPP Essex County Major Crime Unit at 519-723-2491.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.