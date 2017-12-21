Record amount raised for Community Living

by Adam Gault

Representatives of Community Living Essex County (CLEC) were presented with $75,000 during the annual cheque presentation ceremony held at Colasanti’s Tropical Gardens last Wednesday afternoon.

CLEC provides a wide-variety of programs and services to hundreds of individual living with intellectual disabilities across Essex County.

The record-setting donation was able to be presented due to the success of the 38th annual Ruthven Apple Festival, which was held at Colasanti’s Tropical Gardens in Kingsville during the last weekend of September.

The Ruthven Apple Festival has been an important fundraising event for the organization over the last four decades, and its incredible variety of family-friendly activities and farmers’ markets have allowed the event to grow bigger and more prosperous with each passing year.

“This is a time where we get to celebrate the fantastic results of the work of the Committee that puts together the Ruthven Apple Fest,” Nancy Wallace-Gero said, who is CLEC’s Executive Director and Secretary to its Board. “It’s really been a pleasure to watch the festival grow. I don’t think all those years ago anyone would have imagined that it would become what it is today.”

CLEC’s Manger of Community Relations, Tony DeSantis, paid tribute to the late Ron Hicks, a long-time contributor and a planner who helped bring together the idea of the original Apple Fest almost 40 years ago.

“Because of an accident, he lost his arm at a young age,” DeSantis said, speaking to the memory of his friend. “That man did more with one arm than most people do with two. He had a heart of gold, and we will miss him on this Committee.”

The funds raised during the Ruthven Apple Fest will primarily go towards funding accessibility transportation for the organization, such as the repair and upkeep of handicap accessible vans and vehicles.

“This will help us ensure that the quality of supports and services that we can deliver in our community will continue to be of the highest quality,” Wallace-Gero said. “We’re very, very proud that the funds raised at this festival all stay right here in Essex County. This is used to help people here in our community.”

If anyone is looking to get involved with Community Living this holiday season, the organization is hosting its annual gift-wrapping booth at the Devonshire Mall. CLEC is looking for volunteers to help wrap presents at the booth from now until Christmas Eve, with all proceeds from the gift-wrapping going towards supporting the organization.

Potential gift-wrapping volunteers can call Marg Patalas, Administrative Officer, at (519) 776-6483 ext. 266