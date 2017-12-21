Progress made on Essex Centre pavilion project

by Sylene Argent

The Essex Centre pavilion is one step closer to being built.

On Monday evening, Essex Council moved to award the request for tender for the construction of the Essex Centre BIA Pavilion to Goodreau Sawmill Inc. in the amount of $319,564.

In 2014, Chairperson of the Essex Centre BIA approached Council about a partnership that would have the BIA and the Town work together to install a pavilion in the Heritage Gardens Park.

At that time, the Essex Centre BIA pledged $150,000 towards the project and the Town agreed to put aside $100,000.

The pavilion was highlighted as needed through the 2014 Stempski, Kelly Associates’ Essex Centre Streetscape & Silo District Plan.

To help gap the difference in funding needed for the project, Council moved to put an additional $12,800 into the project from the 2017 Heritage Park capital project as this project will be one of the focal points for the Heritage Park. It was also designed, through work of the BIA on the file, to include many characteristics featured on the historical Essex Railway Station.

The remaining twenty-five thousand will come from the Essex Centre BIA.

On November 6, Council approved site plan approval for the Essex Centre Pavilion. Nine contractors attended a recent site-meeting, following the official issuance of the RFT for supply and install. Proposals were accepted until November 15. A total of six tenders were received.

“I can’t wait until it goes up. That’s a great project,” Essex Councillor Larry Snively said.

Bjorkman said the Essex Centre BIA chose to partner with the Town on the project as the Essex Centre Streetscape and Silo District Plan outlined public-use developments that would enhance and increase the use of the Heritage Gardens Park area.

After the Essex Centre BIA made a commitment to the project, and started putting monies into a reserve account, the design process began. “We wanted to incorporate design features of the train station to help the pavilion look as though it belongs in the park,” Bjorkman said.

“The BIA Board chose the design, stone work, timber styles, and all materials that will be used for construction. We chose visible timber rafters as opposed to steel so that the pavilion would mimic a train platform. The engineering for this kind of a build added a lot of time and cost to the project, but I’m certain we will be pleased with the end result.”

During the November 6 Council meeting, Doug Sweet, Director of Community Services, said he anticipates a spring build.