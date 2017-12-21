Local representatives host annual holiday open house

by Adam Gault

In keeping with a seasonal tradition since being elected to parliament, Essex MP Tracey Ramsey and Essex MPP Taras Natyshak hosted their third annual holiday open house at their Essex Centre constituency offices this past Friday evening.

The festive tradition provided a casual platform to interact with the local representatives and community members over light refreshments. It also afforded for a chance for the parliamentarians to pass on their best wishes for a happy and healthy 2018.

Looking ahead into 2018, “We want people to feel a part of our communities, and that they have the essentials in life,” Ramsey said. “That people can afford to heat their home is a big concern around here, that people can get groceries, that our food banks are full for helping folks who really need it this time of year.”

Looking back at 2017, Ramsey said that new federal leader Jagmeet Singh has brought forth a new energy and optimism in the party going forward.

“It is nice to end the year off with our new leader. There’s excitement (in the party),” Ramsey explained.

“He came and visited us here, we got him on farms which was so important to me. He really understands well the dynamic of Essex, and it was great to bring him here and really show him what the County’s all about.”

Natyshak said he was proud of the Private Member’s Bill he introduced this year, which would expand PTSD coverage through the WSIB to first responders, including nurses, probation and parole officers, and police services, such as forensics.

It includes, “Those area people that are on the front lines of protecting us, and who are often exposed to traumatic events,” Natyshak explained. “The whole goal is to ensure that by them protecting us, that we do our job by protecting them, and certainly their mental health.”

Natyshak added although the Bill passed, the government has planned on introducing their own streamlined legislation in the coming year, ensuring the same protections for first responders.

“I would count that as a win to have gotten that done,” Natyshak said.

Ongoing flooding concerns due to heavy rainfall throughout the region were also an issue Natyshak was proud to have brought forth this year. He explained that setting a marker about how insurance companies can treat residents in times of natural disaster and future general flood management would be ongoing issues he would bring to Queen’s Park.

“I was happy to (put these issues) on the map in the name of members of our community who have suffered losses over the last couple years. With the changing weather patterns and climate change, we have to be ready for it.”