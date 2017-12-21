Council approves removing Development Charges in Harrow

by Sylene Argent

Before the regular meeting on Monday evening, members of Essex Council sat down to discuss, and obtain public input, regarding the Development Charges for single family dwellings built in Harrow.

Council passed an amendment to the bylaw that enforces the imposition of Development Charges for the Town will provide a 100 percent discount for Development Charges on residential development in Harrow between January 1, 2018 and August 25, 2019.

In June of 2015, Council moved to reduce residential Development Charges in Harrow by 50 percent. This was in place until December 28 of 2016. At this point, Council agreed to extend this program until December 31 of this year.

In the report submitted to Council it notes two permits for single family residential dwellings in Harrow were taken out in 2016, and four were taken out in 2015. With the 50 percent reduction, the Town garnered $27,434. As the remaining 50 percent still has to be paid for, the Town had to fund $27,434 through a combination of wastewater revenue from Harrow and taxes levied on all wards within the municipality to make up the cost difference.

Four more permits have been taken out for new, single family residential dwellings in Harrow to date in 2017, which means $18, 988 was garnered for the Town, with the same amount again being funded through a combination of wastewater revenue from Ward Four and taxes levied on residents in all wards.

Jeffrey Morrison, Director of Finance and Business Services/Treasurer noted from January 2017 to October 2017, there were 15 residential developments in Essex Centre.

At a recent Council meeting, Councillor Larry Snively asked for a report on the program so Council could consider further reducing the Development Charge from 50 percent to 100 percent.

The report notes this as an incentive to spur residential development in Harrow, but also points out that the funds (recovered from developers) would come through wastewater revenue from Ward 4 and taxes levies on residents in all wards.

With past uptake on the program, and with the new reduction, it is estimated the cost to the Town would be around $77,000 that would have to be funded through the 2018 budget.

Administration received three letters of support for the reduction, one of which was from the Harrow and Colchester Chamber of Commerce. Two of the letters stated they know families are finding it difficult to find housing in Harrow.

Local developer Remo Valente asked if there are all these buyers looking for homes in Harrow, why would the Town need to fund such a project. He said the Town is doing a good thing to promote residential development, and agreed with the third letter that stated it should be done for the entire municipality. By Council offering a reduction in Development Charges for one part of the Town and not the other, one customer who may want to buy a home in Essex Centre may be swayed to go to Harrow, he said.

“You give it to everybody or nobody,” he added.

Valente continued there was recently a moratorium in Essex Centre for several months due to flooding concerns, interest still needed to be paid on the mortgages. That’s part of business, but builders in town got hurt because they couldn’t build a house on the lots to sell them, he claimed.

Snively said Essex is ten minutes away from Windsor, and Harrow is half an hour. The high school was lost there and there were no young families wanting to live there at that time. He doesn’t want to lose any more schools.

If Ward One was hurting like Ward 4, Snively said he would support a reduction there, too.

Councillor Sherry Bondy said the municipality has to be looked at as a whole, but every area has special needs. Harrow has had school closures and low build rates. This is a proactive action Council has taken to address that issue, she said.

People may want to have the charges lifted across the municipality, but the funds have to come from somewhere, Bondy noted. “We are looking to kick-start development in Harrow,” she said. “Houses in Harrow are selling, we just don’t have enough of them.”

Councillor Randy Voakes said he liked the idea of the reduction in Development Charges in Harrow, but when he asked Council to consider waving the charges in Ward 1 recently, as the area near Maidstone Avenue and Highway # 3 has been vacant for around 14 years, he didn’t get the response from Council he hoped for. He estimates millions of dollars were lost in tax revenue there.

Morrison said there will be a report coming forward on non-residential Development Charges for the whole municipality coming forward in the first quarter of 2018.

Council moved to receive the report.

During the regular Council meeting, Council passed the first three readings of the bylaw and passed it.

In addition, resident Dave Cassidy approached Council about differing waste water development charges for the new Fitness Fury facility he and his wife will build on town property. He would like Council to take a look at his situation after the report comes out in early 2018. During the regular meeting, Council approved this.