Santa gets some help through local toy drive

by Sylene Argent

To help bring smiles to the faces of many area youths of families facing economically stressful times come Christmas morning, local OPP personnel and firefighters of Essex Fire & Rescue completed a different kind of task last Friday, but an important one, nonetheless.

Dressed in their official gear, and with the spirit of giving in the air, these local public servants collected new, unwrapped toys for this year’s Santa’s Cause for Kids program from the local participating businesses.

The Santa’s Cause for Kids program has been in operation for over a decade. It started when OPP Contestable Joe Meloche, and fellow OPP officers and local fire fighters, saw a need.

Thanks to hundreds of generous shoppers, and to the many participating businesses located throughout the municipality, the program organizers collected over 700 toy items, in addition to clothes and food.

This year’s business partners included: Essex Party & Discount, Ken Knapp Ford, Countryside Dodge, Red Apple, all three Home Hardware locations in the municipality, Canadian Tire, Once Upon a Time Childcare Centre, Kimball Building Supplies Centre, and The Dollar Tree. Members of the Essex Branch of the Royal Canadian Legion (Branch 201) collected items as well.

Monetary donations were also forwarded to the program, which will help purchase items needed that were not donated, such as gift cards for older youths. This type of donation will give them a chance to shop and pick out something they will especially like.

“We had an amazing turnout,” Essex (M) OPP Community Policing Officer Sean MacKinnon said. He estimated over $4000 in donations were donated to the program, thanks to all the program supporters.

Those who would like to donate to the program, but did not have the chance to do so before the December 15 pick-up date, can always drop new, unwrapped gifts, or gift cards, off at the Harrow OPP Police Station or Essex Fire Station #1 in Essex Centre during regular business hours.

“Stuff can be dropped off year-round,” MacKinnon said. “We always find a home for them.”

The toys will be delivered to the Essex Salvation Army, the St. Vincent de Paul chapters in Harrow and McGregor, and the Zeta Kappa Sorority for its Santa’s Sack program.