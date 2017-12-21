No Frills’ Giving Tree items forwarded to Food Bank

by Sylene Argent

For the past several years, Jeff’s No Frills has hosted a Giving Tree program that its clients and staff members look forward to supporting each year.

On the morning of Tuesday, December 19, Donna MacPhee of Jeff’s No Frills dropped off the items, that were donated through this year’s program, to the Essex Area Food Bank. Volunteers there will ensure the items get to the youths of local families facing economically stressful times.

MacPhee said No Frills hosts this program to support two local families in need. Every year, representatives of the local grocery store supports two families, having three or four children each, through the Essex Area Food Bank. After learning about some of the items on those youths’ Christmas wish lists, the items are written on a tag and placed on a tree in the store. Customers and staff members then take a tag, purchase the item, and return it, unwrapped, to the store.

“We have done so well doing this over the years. People are so, so nice. They start asking about the program every year in November,” MacPhee said.