Christmas concert to be hosted for Collins family

A free Christmas concert will be hosted tonight, Thursday, December 21, inside the Verdi Hall at the Coboto Club in Windsor.

The event will take place between 7 and 9 p.m. Community members are urged to come out and enjoy the event, which will offer live music entertainment from The Diplomats Drum and Bugle Corps.

The Diplomats are hosting the event for a fellow bandmate, 14-year old trumpet player, Lucas Collins.

The local grade nine student was recently diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. Since August, he has been undergoing chemotherapy and radiation treatments, which cause him to lose his appetite and depletes his energy level.

Collins is currently finishing a treatment in London.

Lucas’s mom, Louanne, has taken a leave of absence from work so she can accompany her son while he undergoes treatments in London. His dad, Mike, works in Essex and organizes the annual Catch for a Cure Fishing Derby at Colchester Harbour.

Eventgoers will have an opportunity to forward a donation at the event to support the Collins family of Essex.