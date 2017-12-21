Santa enjoys the ice in Essex Centre

by Adam Gault

Santa keeps a busy schedule this time of year, but reserved some time to enjoy the ice and an opportunity to skate with his friends of all ages at the Essex Centre Sports Complex on Sunday afternoon.

The Knights of Columbus Council #3305 hosted the event as a way of saying “thanks” for another successful year. The free event provided an excellent opportunity for some Sunday afternoon family time, and a chance to see Father Christmas channel his inner Elvis Stojko for everyone in the community.

Hot drinks and sweets were provided to everyone in attendance, with Santa taking one last opportunity to hear the Christmas wishes of his young friends before heading home to the North Pole for some last-minute preparations.