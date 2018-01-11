CTMHV celebrates a New Year

by Garrett Fodor

The Canadian Transportation Museum & Heritage Village (CTMHV) celebrated 2017, and rang in 2018, on the evening of December 31 with its annual New Year’s Eve Dinner.

The traditional event is now in its 15th year, thanks to support from the community. The event is one of the local museum’s largest fundraisers for its successful Children’s Education Program that provides over 12,000 students with a hands-on history lesson annually.

Erin O’Brien, Media and Event Manager for CTMHV, was pleased with the turnout of this year’s event. In addition to dinner, CTMHV held its draw-night for the annual car raffle. The raffle also supports the museum’s Children’s Education Program.

“This year is our best yet,” O’Brien said. “We print 6,000 tickets and this year was the first year that we were able to sell all of them. And we had nearly 200 people purchase tickets and attend the dinner.”

The car everyone was anxious to have their shot at winning was a 1967 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme two-door hardtop, with a V8 automatic transmission. At 9 p.m., there was silence in the dining hall as Harry Bergman, Chairperson for CTMHV, announced the winner for the car. Jim LaRoqe of Windsor was this year’s raffle winner.

The talk of the night was what car the CTMHV would be raffling off next year. Attendees were soon to learn that a Mercury Park Lane would be the vehicle for the 2018 raffle car.

O’Brien added she and CTMHV would like to thank Anna’s Flowers for its generosity and the community for continuing to support fundraising efforts.

Starting January 14, the CTMHV will resume its full, annual event rotation, beginning with the Militaria, Gun and Sportsman Show.

Visit www.ctmhv.com for more information about upcoming events.