EPS enjoys turkey luncheon

by Sylene Argent

The holiday season is all about spending time with friends and family. In that spirit, the students and staff members at Essex Public School gathered to enjoy a special turkey luncheon on Wednesday, December 20.

Thanks to the commitment of the school’s Parent Council, and due to the generous contributions of many local businesses, service organizations, and educational institutions, the students at Essex Public School were able to enjoy a holiday-themed luncheon amongst their classmates.

This is an annual event the students look forward to enjoying every year. It also signals that the start of the holiday break is just around the corner and that students would soon be able to put away their textbooks and pencils for a few weeks.

As EPS has over 600 students enrolled, the classes were grouped and headed down to the gymnasium during several different lunch-shifts to enjoy a turkey lunch with all the trimmings.

EPS principal Tammy Meloche was impressed with how many different community members and groups got involved to help host the event for the youths to enjoy. UNIFOR Local 444 donated the funds to purchase the turkeys. Drew Verdam, Executive Sous Chef at the University of Windsor, prepared the turkeys, mashed potatoes, and gravy for the event.

Essex Community Services shuttled the turkeys to and from the University for the event.

The Foods Class at Essex High, under the guidance of Mrs. Robitaille, prepared the mouth-watering desserts. Essex Foodland donated the stuffing, and Jeff’s No Frills provided a $25.00 gift card to help offset the cost of various items needed.

Essex District High School Students were also able to volunteer, along side several parents, to earn some community service hours if their schedules would allow.