Local Sports Scoreboard

• The Grand Rapids Griffins forwards Matt Lorito and Essex native Matt Puempel were named to the Central Division All-Star Team at the 2018 AHL All-Star Classic scheduled for January 28-29, 2018.

• St. Joseph’s was too much for both of the Essex District High School girls’ volleyball teams on December 19. The juniors lost 2-1, while the seniors lost all three sets.

• On December 21, the girls’ junior volleyball team fell 2-1 against Holy Names, while the seniors took a commanding 3-0 win over the Knights.

• On December 19, the boys’ basketball teams played host to Kingsville. The junior boys beat the Cavaliers 41 – 24. Brenden Smith had 14 point and Nick Kwiatkowski had 11 points for the Red Raiders. The senior boys suffered a loss, 54 – 49, with Mason Kapetanov’s 18 point and Kage Prier’s 12 point game.

• The Essex Red Raider girls’ hockey team had to settle for a 1-1 tie, on December 20, against the Kingsville Cavaliers.

• On January 2, the Essex 73’s beat the visiting Petrolia Flyers, by a score of 7-3. Quinn Fazekas, Cody Leeming (2), Luke Gecse, and Michael Ruttinger all scored for Essex.

• January 11 in Sports History: 1959 Marlene Hagge won the LPGA Mayfair Golf Open. In 1960 Lamar Clark set a pro boxing record of 44 consecutive knockouts. It was in 1973 that owners of American League baseball teams adopted the designated-hitter rule. In 1976, it was US skater, Dorothy Hamill, who captured the female Figure Skating championship. In 1983, Billy Martin was named as the NY Yankee manager for the third time. Runner Ben Johnson ran his first race in 1991, after being stripped of his 1988 Olympic Gold medal for steroid use; he finished second. Kristi Yamaguchi took home the US Female Figure Skating championship title in 1092. It was in 2010 that retired US baseball star Mark McGwire admitted to steroid use during his career, including when he broke the sport’s home-run record in 1998.

If you have any local sports news, scores, or highlights to share, please email essexfreepress@on.aibn.com.