Retirees’ warm up with chili luncheon

by Sylene Argent

On Tuesday afternoon, members of the Essex Retirees’ Social Club hosted their annual chili luncheon.

The chili luncheon fundraiser was open to anyone who wanted to stop by for lunch and to learn more about the programs and services provided through the Essex Retirees’ Social Club.

On January 23, the Essex Retirees’ Social Club will host a liver luncheon. A soup contest is on the calendar for February 20. Both events are open to the public.

“If anyone wants to contribute a soup, that would be terrific,” Betty Lou Frith said, who is the Executive

Director of the Essex Retirees’ Social Club. She said typically, around a dozen dishes are entered into the soup contest.

Zumba is slated to start back up in February at the club, and it is hoped a special Valentine’s Bingo will be hosted on February 11.

Congregate dining take place at the Retirees’ clubhouse on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at noon, which offers a great opportunity to get a meal and socialize. There is a small fee for the hot meal.

The club has also booked a bunch of ElderCollege classes. Those interested in participating are urged to look on the ElderCollege website for costs and to register, she said.