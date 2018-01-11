Essex Thunder supports Hockey for Hospice

submitted to EFP

Over the Christmas break, Hockey for Hospice held its 22nd Annual Tournament to support the local Hospice programs for Windsor and Essex County.

This year, the tournament raised nearly $340,000 with the local Thunder hockey teams raising almost $3000.

The Essex Thunder league supported the cause with teams in the Peewee and Bantam Divisions competing.

The Peewee White team fought hard throughout the whole tournament to make it into the finals. Even with a small bench, they never gave up, but fell to South County in the final game to win Silver for Essex.

The Bantam Orange team played serious hockey all weekend against very evenly matched teams. The players’ drive really showed in the semi-final match, against Lakeshore, when the game went into triple overtime. The teams played 3 on 3 hockey for almost 30 minutes. Bantam Orange eventually made an awesome rebound recovery to score and move onto the finals.

In the finals, Bantam Orange played hard, but just could not beat out Lasalle and fell just short of the gold.

Congratulations to both teams for bringing home Silver, and supporting a very worthy local organization!