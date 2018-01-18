Polar Bear Dip still a cool event

by Sylene Argent

Though the temperature dipped down, well below 0c, on Saturday morning, the energy along the shoreline at Cedar Island Beach was electric as participants prepared to take the plunge into the icy Lake Erie water as part of the 18th annual Kingsville Polar Bear Dip.

The event is held annually as a major fundraiser for Childcan and ACCESS County Community Supports Services.

Thanks to the dedication of the over 90 dippers who embraced the challenge of bravely dipping into the ice-cold Lake Erie water from Cedar Island Beach, around $42,000 was raised, with more revue still streaming in from sponsors and sales made onsite during the event.

Registration began at Lakeside Park Pavilion before the brave dippers, with their towels in tow, loaded onto a couple of busses to head down to Cedar Island Beach, where they braved through the cold temperature to changed into their swimwear and creative team costumes.

Wendy German, the Development Manager for ACCESS, was pleased with the event turnout, and the splash it makes within the community as far as raising awareness about the programs these two services provide.

“It is such a wild thing to do, to jump into Lake Erie in January,” German said of the event’s continued success. “People challenge each other.”

She was grateful to those who supported the event in one of a variety of ways. “We thank everyone who came out and hope to see them all again next year.”

Childcan supports families of youth battling cancer, and ACCESS offers a variety of supports, including programming for housing, nutrition, and gardening. A variety of youth-orientated services is also provided.

After taking the plunge in the cold Lake Erie water, participants and their supporters headed back to Lakeside Park Pavilion for a lunch and an awards ceremony. Participants who raised at least $100 receive a commemorative t-shirt, which would surely be a great way to brag about having supported ACCESS and Childcan over the next year. Those who raised a minimum of $1,000 were eligible for a major prize.

German noted a new option for the Polar Bear Dip this year was the “Skip the Dip” feature. She said this component allowed those who wished to support the event, but decided against taking the plunge, to buy their way out of having to splash around in the icy Lake Erie water.

To German’s knowledge, only one participate utilized this new feature this year, which was great as it showed the commitment the dippers have to the event and the services it supports.

Donations are still being accepted on the event website, www.childcan.com/KingsvilleDip.

For more info on ACCESS, log onto accesscounty.ca. For more info on Childcan, log onto childcan.com.