Spitfire Committee reconnects to support Wheels of Hope

by Sylene Argent

In memory of former Essex Memorial Spitfire Committee Member, Karen Billing, who was also the wife of the late WWII Spitfire Pilot Jerry Billing, fellow committee members made a $1279 donation to the Canadian Cancer Society, Windsor-Essex County, last Wednesday.

The funds were forwarded to support the “Wheels of Hope” transportation service, which links volunteers to cancer patients in need of a ride to and from appointments or treatments.

“This particular program hit our hearts as money raised goes to help cancer patients with transportation costs back-and-forth to their medical appointments to those who qualify. Many patients don’t have family/friends to drive them back-and-forth to the Windsor cancer clinic, or other doctor appointments, and that’s what this fundraiser is for,” Committee member Suzanne Allison said. The Committee was grateful to everyone who donated.

Members of the Committee picked up a piggy bank from the Canadian Cancer Society Windsor office for the fundraiser. In December, the Canadian Cancer Society hosts the “Pigs of Hope” campaign to raise funds for the “Wheels of Hope” program. Committee members Bob Swaddling and Monica Totten offered to decorate the piggy bank. It was named “Spitfire Karen,” and was decorated with Spitfire wings from one of Swaddling’s model airplane kits, painted goggles, propeller nose, and featured the Spitfire logo.

“We were blown away with how generous the Essex Memorial Spitfire Committee was,” Theresa Blondin said, who is the Volunteer Engagement Coordinator for the Canadian Cancer Society, Windsor-Essex County.

Blondin added that in 2017, 34 volunteer drivers transported 426 patients to and from cancer treatments. In doing so, they traveled 179,000 kilometers. The program costs around $72,000 to maintain.

On average, it costs $50 to drive a cancer patient to and from an appointment, Blondin said. The destination could be in the county, the city, or even in Toronto. Once enrolled into the program, patients typically require 10-17 rides, she said.

The Essex Memorial Spitfire’s contribution to the program will fund around 25 rides through the “Wheels of Hope” program.

There is always a need for volunteers for this program, Blondin said. Those who may be interested in driving cancer patients to and from appointments can contact her at (519) 254-5116.