Essex Council Notes for Monday, January 15

by Sylene Argent and Adam Gault

Downtown winter control discussion leads to Mayor calling businesses ‘lazy’

Council received a report from Director of Infrastructure Chris Nepszy regarding Winter Control in the urban centres of Essex and Harrow. The report highlighted the circumstances when snow removal on main street sidewalks should be undertaken in those areas.

There was concern as to whether or not there should be thresholds in terms of the amount of snow accumulated before removal is initiated.

“With winter control, there are so many variables that it’s impossible to set a threshold,” Nepszy said. He added it’s hard to put thresholds in place when there’s so many environmental variables that can have an effect on cleanup, such as forecasted temperature, future snowfall, and accumulated total snowfall.

Last year, Essex contracted no special snow removals, and have done only one this year so far.

The Town typically contracts the services through a third-party at the cost of around $20,000 to service both Essex and Harrow Centres. This is done as generally the Town’s own municipal snow removal is working around the clock during the winter season and lack some of the more specialized equipment needed for large-scale snow removal from sidewalks.

“In Essex Centre in particular, we don’t have the equipment,” Nepszy explained. “It’s a lot of detail work around benches and poles and streetlights.”

Nepszy suggested in the future, the Town could look at opening the winter control bylaw to explore putting more responsibility on commercial properties when it comes to clearing the sidewalks in front of their stores in order to maintain safe accessibility.

Councillor Randy Voakes suggested the contractors be asked to clear paths every so often along the route, so that people parking their cars have the ability to safely access town sidewalks. Nepszy said they could ask the contractors, but by adding to their scope of work, it could increase time taken to complete the job. This could lead to higher costs for the Town.

This report came two weeks after Councillor Sherry Bondy initiated a conversation with constituents on Facebook, looking for feedback regarding the issue of special snowbank removal, adding that she is proud of the high level of service found in Essex.

“Out of the comments on Facebook, I would say 70-80 percent of the residents believe that this is a service Council should continue,” Bondy said.

Mayor Ron McDermott said business owners should be doing more themselves with regards to the issue of sidewalk snow removal.

“What’s the matter with our business people? Lazy, lazy, lazy. They say they pay taxes, (they) want to pay more?” McDermott said. “Get off your butts and help us, as some business owners do.”

Voakes took issue with the Mayor’s remarks and called a Point of Order.

“I’m going to ask you, that you don’t reflect on business owners as being lazy, and telling them to get off their butts,” Voakes said.

A motion was made to receive the verbal report, with any amendments to the bylaw to be left in the hands of administration.

Discussion on Ward 4 Feedback items leads to recess, Voakes and McDermott quarrel

Councillor Sherry Bondy had a Notice of Motion that would direct administration to receive and review the Ward 4 Feedback items put together from the Ward 4 survey she had recently conducted. If it was deemed necessary, she wanted to obtain Council’s endorsement for any further action as recommended by administration.

Bondy noted many of the concerns from residents she received through the survey regarded speeding issues, truck traffic through residential streets, and a lack of a police presence to enforce these issues.

Councillor Larry Snively said he had brought forward several of these concerns at the Police Service Board meeting and that they would have attention brought to them.

“This is going to be addressed, and the local police are going to be involved,” Snively said, adding the police would be looking to eliminate the truck traffic through the residential areas.

Mayor Ron McDermott seemed to take issue with the number and type of complaints brought forward by the Ward 4 survey.

“It’s almost at the point where, ‘Hey, my clothesline doesn’t work the way it used to, I pulled on it and it doesn’t work, what is the Town going to do about it?’” McDermott said. “With a list like this, if you people only knew how difficult it is for administration to get their daily jobs done.”

Councillor Randy Voakes called a Point of Order in response to these comments.

“Administration are paid by taxpayers to do the work. Administration has the knowledge and opportunities to deal with issues as they see fit. So, that’s our only outlet as Councillors to identify to administration our concerns, and if there’s a workload for them, unfortunately there’s a workload. If somebody thinks that I as a Councillor [am] going to try and get answers, and I don’t want to take it to somebody because they got a workload and hence I can’t get an answer for a taxpayer, that’s not going to happen,” Voakes said.

“So, I apologize to the administration if we collectively as a Council are downloading you with a lot of work, but you’re our only avenue to resolution, and that’s what you’re paid to do.”

With tensions running high for the majority of the evening, the Mayor told Voakes to, “Keep it shut,” which lead to a loud back-and-forth quarrel between the pair.

“I want the Integrity Commissioner to be brought in and told I was told to keep my mouth shut,” Voakes said.

The meeting continued to break down, with other Councillors calling for Points of Order in a futile attempt to reign in the conflict.

In the midst of the argument, McDermott said Voakes was to be ejected or he would call the police, with other Councillors rising from their seats in preparation of leaving the meeting.

McDermott asked for an adjournment, then corrected himself to say recess.

“I am one Council member, I cannot get things done without bringing it to council,” Bondy said to the press as she prepared to leave. “That was very insulting Mr. Mayor. I am told I need endorsement of Council. I brought my items here. Do not be mad at a Councillor for doing her job.”

Bondy and Voakes left the meeting while the other Councillors returned after a period of roughly 10 minutes.

The motion regarding further review of the Ward 4 items was defeated.

Hotel Feasibility Study Results favourable for Essex Centre

Essex Council received the report Economic Development Officer Nelson Silveira submitted regarding the results of the hotel feasibility study CBRE Limited recently conducted for the Town of Essex.

It was noted during the meeting the CBRE report cost $20,000, of which the Ministry of Agriculture Food and Rural Affairs paid for half through a grant.

Through the report, CBRE Limited completed research relating to the preliminary assessment of the potential for new hotel development in the Town of Essex. The Town was looking to understand the economic viability of a hotel development in the Town of Essex, with an interest in attracting third party developers.

In the report, it notes there were some specific sites identified for potential accommodation development, including Essex Centre (near Highway # 3 and Maidstone Avenue West), and Harrow’s downtown core.

It was the consulting firm’s opinion that the Essex Centre area around Highway # 3 and Maidstone Avenue West would be the best location for an accommodation development in the Town, because of local facilities, transportation routes, and support amenities. The report further noted a “midscale limited service hotel product is considered to be the best fit for the market and the most likely to generate interest from potential developers.”

Councillor Steve Bjorkman said it was a great report, which provided a wealth of information that could be taken to potential hotel developers.

Silveira added the plan is to utilize the report and not allow it to sit on the shelf.

Update on ELK outages in Harrow

Essex CAO Donna Hunter provided a verbal report on the power-outages ELK customers have been experiencing in Harrow, which Council received.

She said before the Christmas break, there was an ELK meeting where CEO Mike Audet provided an update on the Harrow power-outages. She said there are two Hydro One meters that supply Harrow; one that feeds central and south Harrow and one that feeds north Harrow.

The meter that feeds the central and south Harrow area, Hunter said, is experiencing higher than average momentary power-outages, which last less than three minutes. The average in most areas for these are .75 outages per month. This particular meter was having, an average of 2.4 outages per month.

ELK has contacted Hydro One about the number of outages. Hydro One, she said, was determined to find out what the cause is and has since made some repairs as three defects were found on that meter. Since they were fixed, there were two more power-outages. A thermal vision exam resulted in no issues found, but she said it was acknowledged that meter was in fairly poor condition.

Hunter said ELK is currently waiting for some further information from Hydro One. She will attend the next ELK meeting to get an update on the situation.

Essex to AMO: selling of former schools to municipalities should be $1

At the December 18 Council meeting, Councillor Sherry Bondy put a Notice of Motion forward that asked Council to consider for the January 15 meeting sending a request to the Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO) and all Ontario municipalities to request that when school boards decide to close schools, they offer the building to the local municipality for $1.

Bondy noted the province mandates what school boards are to do with vacant buildings. Selling for market value may be okay for schools located in urban areas, she said, but in smaller, rural areas, they tend to sit for a while. For instance, she said she has heard several complaints over the past six years about the vacant public school in Harrow about tall grass, broken windows, and snow on the sidewalks.

“Had we been given that building for a dollar, we could have maybe used it for municipal use or we could have sold it to a developer. It wouldn’t be an eyesore,” she said.

She later accepted a friendly amendment to add ROMA (The Rural Ontario Municipal Association) to the list.

Councillor Ron Rogers didn’t think a dollar amount should have been added and should only go after transfer costs, and Deputy Mayor Richard Meloche commented if a school building is for sale for a lengthy time, the school board should have to demolish the building and try to sell the property.

Notices for Motion to be discussed at the February 5 meeting

Councillor Sherry Bondy would like to have the current speed limit and handicap sign on Ridge Road reviewed and to have any recommended changes reported back to Council.

Councillor Randy Voakes brought forward three Notices of Motion: That administration provide clarity on how Council is to deal with media issues as he believes there should be more transparency; to have administration explain how Requests for Tenders are issued and that process; and to have administration come to Council with what it is going to cost taxpayers in terms of getting a consultant for the fire review.

ATV uses on private property

Councillor Larry Snively said he has been getting complaints about ATVs and snowmobiles being used on fields growing a winter wheat crop. He asked off-road motorists to be considerate and to stay off private property.

Snively address media reports

After the meeting was adjourned, Councillor Larry Snively asked to make a statement, which Mayor Ron McDermott allowed.

Snively said Council works hard to move the Town forward. “I would appreciate it if the media would print-I’m not saying all the media but a lot of media prints some good stuff okay, but certain media prints garbage, okay, and it has got to stop.”

He asked media to write good things about the Town, and said he was upset at some recent statements made.