Howling at the Moon – Grammatically correct

by Sylene Argent

I hated grammar class in elementary school. Perhaps that was because of the way it was taught, not so much because of subject matter itself.

As far as I could remember, I enjoyed writing. Writing, in part, is being as clear and concise as possible.

I remember wondering why I needed to be able to point out and label parts of a sentence when I felt like I could naturally put together a sentence in a correct manner. I hated dissecting sentence structure, but always found the way a writer would present his or her syntax as interesting. I was more interested in the creative way one could write rather than the structure.

I doubt any of my teachers back from my grade school would have claimed I had great skill in the realms of spelling or grammar. The problem, in part, was that I was never particularity a “great student.” I always considered myself to be smart, it was that testing and the way school material was taught wasn’t the way I necessarily learned.

The other problem was that home computers had become a popular thing when I was in grade school. My family didn’t purchase one until I think I was in grade six. Many other classmates had them well before I did. And, when my family did get around to purchasing a computer, it didn’t have a word program. It had like a “note” program that did not underline spelling or grammatical issues like the program to which some of my peers had access.

So, their electronic aid certainly gave them an edge over me because of that. But, I also had to work a bit harder and develop a keener eye for error as a result, which worked out for me in the long-run. I hate to say it, but I have a few friends on Facebook I would have considered to be school-smart in grade school, but have certainly not retained the basic rules of grammar as evident by the posts they create.

There were a few “cheaters” I had that helped me remember some grammar rules. I’m not sure if they were shared to me or if I had made them up, but this is how I still remember the differences between the three spellings of “there,” for instance.

“They’re” is easy. We are saying “they are” in a contraction, replacing the “a” with an apostrophe. I like to jokingly think of it is the easier way of saying the two words, but it doesn’t save time when it comes to typing them out.

“There” is easy to remember too when you think of it as the one form that describes location. It has “here” in the word. Here and there are locations. It is also the form we use when we are signifying something exists.

And I always remembered “their” as a possessive as it has the world heir in it, and that reminded me of the word “heirloom,” which is something you own.

When we can give ourselves a few, fun ways to follow and remember grammatical rules, eventually it will become second-nature. Of course, it is sometimes impossible to see our own mistakes as we think we are reading what we intended to type.