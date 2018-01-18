Letter to the Editor

There was an article in the Windsor Star on Friday morning noting there is an ongoing independent review of the Essex Fire Department. In that article, Essex Town Councillor Randy Voakes brought forward concerns regarding the commitment of some firefighters within the department.

The article stated Voakes fears morale has reached a critical low in the fire department, which includes a few dozen volunteer firefighters at three stations in Essex, Harrow, and Gesto.

Quote: “When I’m being told there are firemen that are not going to respond to emergency calls, I have to make this my business.”

I would like to state I have 100% confidence that 100% of our firefighting men and women will answer their pagers without hesitation when they are called upon. To say otherwise is fearmongering and baiting to start a fight. It is disrespectful to those members of our community who put their neighbors’ safety and security ahead of their own.

Do we have real issues needing to be addressed in our fire service? Yes, we do. Those issues are an administrative responsibility and are currently being dealt with in a confidential manner to ensure participants can speak freely and frankly. The findings can be shared will be made public when the principals on both sides have had an opportunity to speak to them.

Councillor Voakes has stated, “I quarrel with the word confidential” and is willing to share any knowledge he gleans outside of a closed, “in camera” meeting. According to our Code of Conduct, matters that are of a personnel nature and deemed confidential should not be made public.

This past year, with input from members of all three fire halls, we completed the Essex Fire Master Plan that will guide our department through the next 15 to 20 years. Expansion and upgrading of fire houses as well as equipment and vehicles were identified in the Master Plan to ensure our firefighters have the equipment they need to keep our residents and themselves safe. Working with St. Clair College and neighbouring municipalities at our training facility at Victoria and Hwy. # 3 is building relationships throughout our county.

These are the big picture projects your Council needs to be involved with.

Steve Bjorkman

Essex Town Councillor