Let’s Talk – Former store locations

by Evelyn Couch

Do you remember when Hugh Newman had the drug store on the main corner of Talbot and Centre by the stoplights?

Bill Eade had his store establish in the location of where the sport shop is established.

Dr. Rogers offices were in his house and next to that was the IOOF hall.

The next building was built in 1884, located on the east side of Talbot Street, between Gordon and Arthur Avenue. Originally called the Essex Centre Manufacturing Company, the building eventually became the home of the Stokely-Van Camp canning factory. The company had hoped to establish its canning process in Canada, but the lack of good water was an issue.