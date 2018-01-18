Community Café garners feedback for Hanlan Street extension

by Sylene Argent

On Thursday evening, the Town of Essex staff and members of Council hosted a Community Café inside the Essex Centre Sports Complex to garner public feedback regarding the Hanlan Street Extension Class Environment Assessment Draft Study Design report.

The Town of Essex, in consultation with BT Engineering, has initiated a Municipal Class Environmental Assessment (Class EA) Study for the planning and preliminary design of the Hanlan Street Extension from Fairview Avenue West to Gosfield Townline.

“The road extension is proposed to mitigate the removal of the direct access to Highway 3 at Victoria Avenue and to improve the north-south connectivity of internal roads within the Town.” It later notes that intersection will be eventually converted to a flyover (or overpass).

The draft report continues that, through the EA study, a range of alignment, cross-section, and intersection alternatives for the new corridor will be considered. It also notes that in 2016, the Ministry of Transportation completed a Transportation Environmental Study Report (TESA) Addendum for improvements to Highway # 3 in Essex. The draft report highlights that the TESA recommended the grade separation of Highway # 3 and Victoria Avenue, with no access to Highway # 3 from the intersection, and further suggested the easterly extension of Hanlan Street.

Steve Taylor, of BT Engineering, explained the MTO will be a partner in construction of the project, and will also be a funding partner.

Taylor added the EA will establish an enhanced urban design and transportation plan that will identify transportation needs, address the needs of all travel modes, and identify safety concerns. It will also define a long-term vision for the road extension.

The Study will complete all necessary phases of the Municipal Class EA to receive environmental clearance for construction.

Taylor also highlighted the process for the EA. According to the draft report, it is planned to have the environmental study report completed in the fall/winter of 2018, with a public review period to follow.

The report notes there are three alignment alternatives: a northerly alignment through farmland, a middle alignment along the edge of the woodlot, and a straight alignment through the woodlot. It further notes a recommendation that the alignment that goes through the woodlot not be carried forward due to impact on the natural environment.

The report also outlined possible cross-section alternatives.

Construction on the project will be dependent on many factors, and it is unknown when that would be. Chris Nepszy, Essex’s Director of Infrastructure & Development, said it stakeholders/developers will be worked with while this process is undertaken.