Brentwood Lottery celebrates 26 successful years

by Adam Gault

For more than a quarter of a century, the annual Brentwood Lottery has been an incredible fundraiser for the Brentwood Recovery Home and for those who seek treatment there. This year’s lottery featured over a half of a million dollars in prizes for more than 150 winners.

The annual draw at the Windsor-based Brentwood Recovery Home was held on Saturday morning. The increasingly popular lottery packed the building with people in hopes that their ticket would be called for one of the cash prizes, vehicles, or a brand-new Kingsville home valued at nearly $400,000.

Brentwood’s Director of Development, Mark Lennox, explained this year’s lottery had been the most successful of the past 10 years, with nearly 32,000 tickets being sold for over one million dollars in total ticket sales.

“We really believe it was the (option to) take the cash instead of the house,” Lennox explained of the lottery’s increased popularity in recent years.

Lennox also noted out-of-town-sales were most likely up for the same reason as well, explaining the option to take a cash equivalent has made the lottery more popular with people outside of the region in that they may not be looking to move at this time.

The three cars given away as prizes included a 2018 Jeep Wrangler, won by Helen McWhinney of Amherstburg, a 2018 Ford Mustang won by Mary Pare of Amherstburg, and a 2018 Chevy Equinox won by Frank Boschin of Windsor.

Although none of the three were in attendance when their names were initially drawn, Frank Boschin quickly made his way to Brentwood after he received the phone call that his name had been drawn.

“I was very skeptical, and I thought it was a prank. Many people do call and do pranks,” Boschin said of his initial disbelief at receiving the call. “I was screaming out to my wife to find those tickets to verify, and it’s verified.”

Boschin explained that just two weeks ago, he and his wife talked about getting a third vehicle as his daughter is now attending university. “This couldn’t come at a better time,” Boschin said.

Although not in attendance, the winner of the brand-new home on Mulberry Crescent in Kingsville was Brian Zampa. He will have the option to take the home, or a cash payout of $320,000.

The money raised during the lottery will go to support the Brentwood Recovery Home in its mission to help individuals struggling with addiction issues, and aid in the day-to-day costs of services and support provided by the facility.

For more information on the lottery and the support programs offered by the Brentwood Recovery Centre, visit brentwoodrecovery.com