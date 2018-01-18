Atom Minor Ravens Playdown action

submitted to EFP

This past weekend, the Essex Ravens Minor hockey team began its quest for another OMHA Championship, with an opening round series against Amherstburg.

Fighting against Friday night doldrums, the Ravens came out extremely tentative and sloppy. If not for a couple stellar saves by Reed VanderVecht the first period score would’ve been worse than 1-0, Amherstburg. The Ravens players found their stride in the second period with hustle to the loose pucks and going to the net for rebounds. Ethan O’Neil evened the score and Braeden Cavanagh put the Ravens ahead on a fine solo effort. Third period goals by Sean Wilson, Andrew Baker, and Ethan O’Neil secured the Ravens 5-1 victory.

Game two was back in Essex the following day and, once again, the Ravens started off slowly. Caleb Cavanagh put Essex on the scoreboard with one minute left in the first period. Sean Wilson added another goal with 15 seconds left on the clock, to make the score 2-0. After a scoreless second period, the Ravens erupted for four goals in the third period. Scoring for Essex were Owen Sadler (2), Braeden Cavanagh, and Sean Wilson, with his second of the game. Raven’s goaltender, Aiden Fick, earned the shutout in this one with a final score 6-0 and a sweep of the series.

In the upcoming second round, the Ravens will face off against the regular season first place team, Riverside. The Essex players know, from last season, that hard work pays off and that every shift matters. The goal of this Essex team is to win another OMHA championship and there are no shortcuts in obtaining that. Every team will be gunning to take the Ravens down.This will be a team effort for the Ravens, one the coaches are sure will lead them to victory!