Special Council Meeting discusses climate change

by Adam Gault

Essex Town Council hosted a special meeting on Monday evening at the Essex County Civic and Education Centre to receive a presentation from Policy Planner Jeff Watson regarding climate change, its impact, and ideas for community-level actions going forward.

The report, which featured various sources, including the U.S. Global Change Research Program, discussed the impact energy consumption has had on the overall climate of our planet since the dawn of the Industrial Revolution.

Watson spoke to major contributing factors on a global scale, including the decreasing viability of traditional oil reserves, and a growing reliance on unconventional extraction methods, such as fracking.

“We have a problem; conventional oil is on a decline. Unconventional oil is rising, but can never replace the amount of conventional oil that is out there,” Watson said. “The cost of mining that oil is much more expensive, the cost of developing the fuel is much more expensive.”

To illustrate this point, Watson referenced; the theory of ‘Energy returned on energy invested,’ or EROEI. This model examines the total energy costs associated with procuring energy from various sources into a ratio format, which illustrates the amount of energy units that can be obtained based on the amount of energy put in.

For example, oil and gas have a mean EROEI of 20:1, meaning for every one unit of energy used to extract energy from oil or gas, 20 equal units of energy are produced. Fracking comes in at a lesser 3:1. This ratio will decrease as the resource in question becomes harder to extract or refine, of which oil has been trending in this direction.

As oil and coal burning have been primary sources of fuel for humans since over the last 140 years, their continued usage comes with the undesirable side-effect of massive amounts of carbon output. Watson explained the role global CO2 production has played in increasing the average temperature of Earth since records began to be kept in the 1880s.

“Back before the Industrial Revolution, (the global CO2 levels) were 280 parts per million. And now, it’s about 404 parts per million,” Watson said. “Not only that, but the rate at which CO2 is being produced is increasing.”

Increasing global population rates were also cited by Watson as key influence of climate change, noting that the Earth’s population has tripled over the course of his lifetime, leading to more and more of a strain on energy and resource supply management.

Should current energy consumption trends, and barriers to renewable energy continue, Watson said it’s likely the Earth’s temperature could increase by another degree Celsius over the next 10-15 years, which could have catastrophic consequences on a global level.

Watson will make two more presentations on the issue, with recommendations for changes that can be made on the municipal and local level.