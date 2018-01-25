EDHS gives grade eight students a taste of high school life

by Sylene Argent

Transitioning into high school, and into the right facility for one’s learning, is an important step any eighth-grade student will have to take.

There are many factors to consider when a student needs to choose a high school that go beyond proximity.

During the annual Grade 8 Open House hosted last Thursday evening, EDHS Guidance Counsellor Melody Ouellette provided the many local grade eight students, and their accompanying family members, information on what would be required of them as Raid Raiders, and what they could do to ensure their high school experience is the best it could be.

The event kicked off with an information session. Ouellette explained the four learning streams the students could select and the Specialist High Skill Major courses available in certain subjects. She also explained the mandatory and compulsory credits they will have to take, that they will have to successfully pass the grade 10 literacy test, and that they would all need to complete 40 hours of community service in order to get their high school diplomas.

“We suggest you do more than 40 hours to increase scholarship and school awards opportunities,” Ouellette said. “It demonstrates character.”

Students can start picking away at their community service hours the day after they graduate from grade school. It was strongly suggested that the students complete their required community service hours before they begin grade 11. At that time, they are busy planning what they will be dong post-secondary and will be working hard in the classroom to reach those goals. They could also have a part-time job at that point.

Ouellette also said the Guidance Department is there to help students throughout their high school careers. Staff members in this department are there to offer career counselling and to help ensure the students are taking the courses they need to move onto their desired post-secondary route. Tutorial Wednesdays are offered to assist students.

At EDHS, she added, personal counselling is also offered. The high school, she said, is lucky to have a child and youth worker at the school to help, and a social worker, who visits every Wednesday to meet with students in need. If further help is needed, a psychologist visits the school every two weeks.

Ouellette said the goal is to ensure every single student is successful. To obtain that, it is important to find out what success looks like for every single student and look at ways of how that can be achieved.

Current EDHS students then guided the event attendees on a tour of the EDHS facility for a chance to meet with teachers and learn about extra-curricular activities, such as sports teams and clubs.