Retirees’ host liver and onion luncheon

by Sylene Argent

The Essex Retirees’ Social Club hosted its third Liver and Onion Luncheon at its Russell Street clubhouse on Tuesday afternoon.

The event not only offered the opportunity for club members and local residents a chance to stop by for a hot lunch, but to also socialize with friends and meet a few new faces, too.

Essex Retirees’ Social Club member Judy Kelly stepped up to take on the Event Organizer role during the luncheon. She said her crew of nine volunteers started preparing for the event at 9 a.m. that morning, and doors were opened to the public at noon.

“The event went very well. It’s growing,” Kelly said of the around 30 patrons who gathered to enjoy the meal. “We’re running out of everything.”

“Everybody loves liver, it is strange,” Kelly joked about the featured menu item of the luncheon. “We even had people say they wanted to come, but had to work.”

The event was hosted also as a fundraiser for the Essex Retirees’ Social Club, which offers a variety of programs for its membership.

To learn more about the Essex Retirees Social Club, call (519) 776-6689.