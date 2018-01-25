Howling at the Moon – Good thing no one can read my mind

by Sylene Argent

Growing up, the phrase “Good thing no one can read my mind” was a bit of a joke around the house; and one that still gets tossed around from time-to-time.

It meant, in a jokingly manner, that our thoughts were a little more venomous than the diplomatic way we were expressing ourselves verbally.

We all have knee-jerk reactions to a situation or challenge, and that seems to be easier to express now-a-days with social media right at our fingertips. Whatever we think, some of us tend to blurt, or type, out ours initial feeling on that subject without filtering our thoughts first.

I am always in favour of anyone voicing their opinion, and love a good debate-that’s how we learn, but I think it is important to look at situation from all possible sides first, do the research, and make an informed decision before we come to any kind of conclusion. There is a big difference between having an opinion and having an understanding. And, in order to have an understanding, at some point, we need to stop talking and listen to what others think.

Truth is perspective-based. Every single one of us have experienced different things in our lives, good or bad, and those experiences will help us shape how we see truth. I think the biggest attribute we can have when faced with challenge is patience. We need to be patient with ourselves and patient with others, and those are not always the easiest things to do, but imagine what can be achieved when we work together to break a challenge down instead of working to break each other down.

Sometimes, when certain things happen or certain things are said, my brain can go from zero to sixty with venomous thoughts. We all have that problem. But, the truth is, if I blurted out every thought I have without taking a few moments to really think about the possibilities and the weight my words may have, I would eventually be seen as someone who carries negativity. And, negativity can’t be progressive.

It is a very hard thing to do, sometimes, to remain diplomatic when others are not. Or to apologize when we were the ones who lost our cool.

What can be progressive, is being open to change and to a challenge. There is power in working together to solve a challenge.