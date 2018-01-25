Let’s Talk About – Location, location

by Evelyn Couch

Back in the day, I moved to Essex because my husband, who had been in the navy during the war, joined the Ontario Provincial Police. He was sent here because the town council at the time decided to hire two OPP staff members. The other officer hired was Harry Partington.

There were several businesses in the downtown at that time. Last week, I wrote about a few of those store locations, but did you notice I missed some?

There was Mallott’s Hardware on the main corner of town and a shoe repair shop on the southeast side of Victoria Avenue. I believe the shoe repairman’s surname was Kalbfleisch.

Jack Shaw opened a men’s clothing store and Ted Richardson established his shoe store right after I came to Essex.