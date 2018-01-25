Letter to the Editor

In last week’s paper, Councillor Steve Bjorkman wrote a Letter to the Editor talking about the Essex Fire Department and that by me saying I was told there are firemen that are not going to respond to emergency situations is fearmongering and starting fights. Well, below is part of an anonymous letter we received as a Council and Administration that indicated on page four that this is a concern and needs to be addressed.

You can read it yourself. I obviously didn’t say it, but rest assured I raised it as a concern. Look, I’m just submitting this to clear the record, quite often in Council, Sherry Bondy tells her colleagues on Council to start reading your reports and documents so you know what is going on. I often wondered who she was referring to. If Steve would have read this letter he would have read what you see below and anyone reading this can clearly see it wasn’t I who said it!

Best Regards,

Councillor Randy Voakes

The anonymous letter stated: “Because all of the above is affecting the mindset of your firefighters-low morale, the lack of wanting to answer fire calls and unfortunately it will put the Town in peculiar liability if emergency calls are not being responded to in a timely fashion.”