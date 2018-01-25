Special Council meeting held to adopt budget forecast for Essex

by Adam Gault

Essex Town Council held a special meeting at the Harrow & Colchester South Community Centre on Monday afternoon to adopt the 2019-2022 Budget Forecast as presented.

The forecast is built off of the 2018 budget, which was previously adopted towards the end of 2017.

Over the course of the meeting, Director of Business Services and Treasurer, Jeffrey Morrison, highlighted segments and specific breakdowns of the capital and operating forecast for Essex over the next four years.

The operating forecast highlighted the various high-level revenues and expenses on both of the operating and capital side for each year through the four-year period.

“You can see based on this document that operating in 2019, we have a $500 surplus, so we’re bringing $500 into capital to fund new capital,” Morrison explained as part of an overall breakdown of the Town’s operating surplus. “That’s increasing by 2022 up to 308,000, so each year we’re increasing that amount and growing it, and that means that we have more money to fund new capital assets.”

At the divisional level summary, the Town’s capital levy will jump from $277,089 in 2019 to $585,907 in 2022. This is in part due to the additional two percent increase that will go strictly towards capital, with the intention of funding new assets that the Town will acquire during this period.

“In order to fund those new assets, we’ve got to start putting money aside for them, because they’re not part of our existing asset management plan,” Morrison said. “By putting more aside through the levy, that way we can fund the new assets that now become part of our overall asset complement.”

The presentation also highlighted the Town’s forecasted long-term debt through 2022. The debt took a slight uptick in 2017, to finance items from the 2016 budget, including the reconstruction of Erie St., and the replacement of new vehicles and equipment. With the current forecast, the long-term debt is expected to decrease to 2015 levels at the end of the four-year plan to $15.9 million.

Although the document laid out a balanced forecast through the next four years, nothing is written in stone, with changes possible when it comes time to deliberate each year’s respective budget between now and 2022.

Several factors could impact the outline yet, including this year’s upcoming municipal election, and the Town’s own assessments on its assets.

“Once we get further along, our information becomes better, we can get our assessments done on our roads and on our equipment, on our machinery, and we’ll have a better idea on what the need is,” Morrison said. “(Expenditures) will either get pushed back, or moved forward, depending on the condition assessment.”