Comber woman wins Canadian Cancer Society lottery

by Adam Gault

A Comber woman hit the big one after being announced as one of five grand prize winners of the Canadian Cancer Society’s fall lottery. The provincial-wide draw took place at the end of November.

Sue Dunn was at the Canadian Cancer Society’s Windsor office on Wednesday, January 15 to officially claim the prize package of a 2018 Jaguar F-Type and an additional $10,000 cash.

Dunn, who has played and supported the Canadian Cancer Society lottery for a long time, said she never thought she would actually be one of the lucky winners. Being notified of the win came as a huge surprise when it was announced back in December.

“I had come home for lunch one day and phoned the Canadian Cancer Society back,” Dunn explained.

She made the call after she noticed a missed one on her caller ID. “She said she had some good news for me and that I should sit down, and then she told me. You just don’t expect it.”

Dunn opted for the cash equivalent instead of the vehicle, explaining that she’s looking to put the cash towards her retirement, in lieu of purchasing any extravagant items or large trips.

“If I was 40 years younger it would be spent on a lot of different things. But right now, with the economy and that, it will be put aside for retirement.”

Over $3.4 million was raised for the Canadian Cancer Society in 2017, with a total of $2.8 million going directly to cancer-fighting research. The charity’s continued efforts in the battle against cancer has played a big part in why Dunn has been a long-time supporter of the organization.

“The research is tremendous right now for cancer,” Dunn said. “We’ve all been impacted by somebody in our life with cancer.”

Senior Manager of the Windsor Canadian Cancer Society’s community offices, Cindy Vinall, added the lottery has been an incredibly positive source of fundraising for the society, not just for cancer research on the whole, but also contributing towards services for individuals currently battling the disease.

“The lottery raises much needed dollars for funding lifesaving cancer research, and to providing the community programs and services such as our ‘Wheels of Hope’ transportation program,” Vinall explained of the program that assists eligible patients with transportation to and from treatment appointments.

Vinall said cancer rates are expected to rise in Canada over the next ten years, which will continue to highlight the importance of supporting organizations like these as the population continues to age.

“We now realize that about 40 percent more of an increase in the incidents of cancer is going to happen between now and the year 2030,” Vinall explained. “We have to prepare today, for tomorrow.”