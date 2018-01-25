Pollinative looks to restore natural habitat with community help

by Sylene Argent

Representatives and supporters of the newly-formed non-profit, “Pollinative”- a bee preservation program, held an information session titled, “Save our Bees” at Colasanti’s Tropical Gardens on the afternoon of Wednesday, January 17. The workshop was held to inform landowners, in addition to corporate and municipal sponsors, how they can help provide natural habitat for bees and other pollinators.

The Pollinative program is focused on the restoration, preservation, and creation of natural habitats for native pollination species, with a goal of creating sustainable ecosystems from the ground up. Its website adds that there is a want to create pollinator pathways and migration routes for safe population growth and distribution.

Rick Tusch, a realtor from Delaware, Ontario, hosted the information session to provide knowledge about what the program is trying to accomplish across the province. He said the program began in his back yard after learning from his son, Bill, about bee bricks, which were being installed at new homes.

After some investigation into why bee populations were on the decline, they learned one reason was that there were not enough pollinator sites. With wanting to give back, the early beginnings of Pollinative began with the planting of a few fields with native-to-Ontario seeds that bloomed to aid bees and other pollinators.

He said the fields take around three years to mature.

Pollinator sites have been added around the province, but he hopes to add more, and would like to get some corporate sponsors to do so. The sites can sometimes have bat or birdhouses added.

They are trying to establish sites along the 401 and other major thoroughfares, for instance, he said one of their parcels is nearing the new mega hospital site.

“Whatever you think you can do is great,” Rick said.

He commented that there isn’t much coverage in Essex County, and pollinator sites would likely help bees and other insects thrive, which can help other species.

“Birds need insects to feed their young,” Rick added.

“Everyone has to help me,” he said, adding he has invested his own money into the non-profit to help the pollinators. “This is everyone’s project.”

Allan Arthur, an ecologist of St. Williams Nursey & Ecology Centre, said there is an appetite for exotic trees, but that affects native habitat for wildlife. He added that when planting native seeds, to try to expand the local genetics grown here.

More information, and a donation opportunity, can be found on its website: www.pollinative.ca.