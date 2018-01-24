Atom Minor Ravens Playdown Action

This past Saturday, the Ravens opened up its second round match-up against Riverside at the WFCU arena. The kids were raring to go in this one. The Ravens scored early, with Owen Sadler potting a juicy rebound behind the Ranger goalie for a quick lead.

In the second frame, Riverside capitalized on two turnovers and scored on the resulting breakaway to take a 2-1 lead. With time running out in the second, Sean Wilson went end-to-end and scored with one second left to equalize the score at 2-2.

The score remained that way throughout the third, which lead to overtime. A bad bounce caused the puck to land on a Riverside player’s stick for a breakaway goal midway through overtime. Final score was 3-2 Riverside.

Game two was the next day in a foggy Essex. A quick start by the Rangers put one of their players on a breakaway, but was turned away on a huge save by Reed VanderVecht. The teams traded scoring opportunities in the first, but were both held off the score sheet.

Riverside got on the board first mid-way through the second on a goal crease scramble. The Ravens would not back down, and with 90 seconds left in the period evened the score on a fine backhander by Caleb Cavanagh. Before the period was out, Andrew Baker put the Ravens in front, with 9 seconds left in the period. With momentum clearly on the Ravens’ side they add to the lead, just 30 seconds into the third period, Andrew Baker’s second of the game.

Grit, determination, hustle, and solid defensive zone work kept the Rangers off the board for the rest of the game. The final score was 3-1 for the Ravens.

Game 3 of the series returns to the WFCU rink on Monday. Riverside Ranger took the win at home, 4-1. However, game 4 will be in Essex on Thursday, January 25th at 6pm. Come on out and support a hardworking team battling on every shift!