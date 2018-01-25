Playoffs looking murky for 73’s

by Garrett Fodor

The Essex 73’s playoff matchup is looking murky as teams are still jostling for position with three games remaining in January for the regular season.

Essex began the week on the road on Monday, facing the Wheatley Omstead Sharks.

From puck drop, the 73’s were fierce, and were quick to snap up the early lead. Luke Gecse opened the scoring just five minutes into play, beating Sharks’ goalie, Catlin Morin, who made his debut for the team.

Wheatley, however, came out of the intermission wanting to change the game. Just three minutes into the second period, Jax Dhondt was beaten to tie the game. But, that would last just under a minute, as Justin Bondy was bull-like in front of Morin and was able to finish off a rebound to give his team a 2-1 lead. This is where the score remained heading into the second intermission. Shots were 28-15 for Essex.

In the final frame, Essex was finally able to get passed Morin and match the scoreboard to the lopsided shot-counter. Essex scored three goals in the period, which included Gecse adding his second of the night. Wheatley’s Curtis Rodrigues added one, but Essex would prevail 5-2. Dawson Winchester finished the game with two assists, accounting for his first points as a 73.

To close out the week, the 73’s were back in action 24 hours later, as they hosted the Dresden Jr. Kings.

The Kings were surging up the standings and had added a pair of players to their roster at the trade-deadline. Throughout much of the game, the teams exchanged chances. Essex beat Kings’ goaltender, Brendan Johnston, but were unable to beat the posts behind him. The lone goal of the game came in the second period from the Kings’ Brendan Ritchie.

Essex was unable to find the net, causing the home-team to fall 1-0, getting shutout for the second time at home this season. The loss now further complicates the standings with the season quickly winding down.