4-H Club hosts sign up night

by Sylene Argent

With around 15 clubs to choose from, the Essex County 4-H Association offers youth from around Essex County a chance to care for a variety of animals or learn a new skill, thanks to the many dedicated volunteers who lead the informative meetings.

Last Friday evening, volunteers with the Essex County 4-H Association hosted a sign-up night inside the Shaheen Community Room at the Essex Centre Sports Complex. At this event, potential members were able to ask leaders what they would learn in their clubs.

Martin Rahn, a club leader with 4-H and a member of its Board, said there are many benefits for youth, up to the age of 21, to get involved with 4-H, including learning a new skill, making new friends, and learning responsibility.

In addition to some of the clubs teaching the youth how to raise animals, they are also given a chance to run their own meetings. That opportunity helps the participating members to improve their public-speaking skills and how to follow a meeting agenda.

The Cloverbuds Club, initiated just a few years ago, is an introduction to all 4-H has to offer its members. A variety of learning opportunities and topics are explored in this club, which gives its members a sample of what can be learned through the many available 4-H Clubs when they get a little older. This introductory club is available to interested youth who are six-years old.

Each club is wrapped up with an achievement day, where the members show off everything they learned. Many of the animal-orientated clubs host achievement days at the Harrow Fair.

Not every 4-H Club is animal-orientated. Some teach the youth members skills. For instance, Rahn is hoping to launch a yard art club this year, which would teach participating youths how to make sculptures they can display. He hopes to have the art made through the club assessed at an art show as the achievement day. Another new club being offered this year will teach photography.

The Essex County 4-H Club typically has around 130 to 150 youth members. At the sign-up night, Rahn said he noticed many new faces and suspected this year would have as many participants as experienced in the past. To accommodate the demand for the clubs, responsible leaders are always welcome to learn more about what it takes to get involved.

For more information about 4-H, log onto www.4-hontario.ca.