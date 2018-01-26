OPP Investigating missing dogs in Essex County

submitted to EFP

On January 25, 2018, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) was contacted by the Windsor-Essex Humane Society reporting several calls received from Essex, Ontario area residents of dogs missing from their homes.

It has been discovered that an undetermined number of dogs are missing from the Essex, Harrow, Gesto and McGregor, Ontario area and the OPP has initiated an investigation.

Further information will be provided as it becomes available.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.