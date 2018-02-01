Hawkbots find success at Ontario West competition

by Sylene Argent

The Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Elementary School Robotics team, “The Hawkbots” experienced a successful showing at the FIRST LEGO Ontario West Provincial Championship, held at the University of Waterloo on Sunday.

“Our team did very well,” Hawkbots Coach Michael Lamoureux said, explaining the young robotics team won the Research Award and the Global Innovation Award.

“Since we won the Innovation Award, the team has been invited to compete against 17 other teams from across Ontario at the 3rd Annual Ontario Innovation Celebration on February 25th at Seneca College in Markham, Ontario.”

The competition will make for a great experience for the group of young entrepreneurs, who designed their hydrodynamics project to help mitigate the sometimes-devastating effect heavy rains can have in creating flooding or potentially contributing to the creation of Algal Blooms.

The around 10-person team helped create a portion of a Private Members Bill that would require new homes to be equipped with at least two 200-litre rain barrels that would be attached to a downspout. The idea is to prevent flooding and surface water runoff into bodies of water.

The team approached Essex MPP Taras Natyshak in hopes of drafting a provincial law.

As part of the competition, the Hawkbots also propel a self-made robot through an array of obstacles.