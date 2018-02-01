Essex-based camps receive big boost from local businessman

by Adam Gault

Two Essex-based charitable camps received a generous donation during a Windsor Police Services meeting on Tuesday, January 23. Local businessman Alan Quesnel donated $250,000 to the camps on behalf of the Alan Quesnel Family Foundation.

Each of the two camps received $125,000, which included Windsor Police Services Camp Brombal, hosted at Camp Cedarwin, and the Kiwanis Sunshine Point Camp.

“I went to Kiwanis Camp as a kid, and I know the good work they’ve done for over 50 years,” Quesnel said during the cheque presentation at the Windsor Police Service Headquarters. “Programs like this, and charities that operate like this for kids that are less fortunate, are definitely important to me.”

Quesnel explained he hopes his donation will reduce operational economic stress the camps face over the course of their annual operations, and to ensure that they can continue to focus on putting kids first, without the added financial stress.

“I wanted to contribute a larger amount than expected, based on their up and coming years of stress, unknowing if they can raise the funds to continue (operations),” Quesnel explained. “So, I front-loaded it, and basically gave them assurance that they don’t have anything to worry about for quite some time.”

With this charitable donation, Quesnel said he hopes it will put a lot of smiles on a lot of young faces, and provide numerous children with an incredible camping experience they might not have experienced otherwise.

“It’s no fault of their own that they’re not in a financially rich household, but they still have to be kids,” Quesnel said.

President of the Kiwanis Sunshine Point Camp, Daniel Inverarity, said the donation has come as a complete surprise, having never expected to receive a donation in this amount.

“It was quite exciting news to bring to the (Kiwanis) Board that evening,” Inverarity explained after receiving word of the donation. “There’s never been a donation like that to the camp. We’re going to invest it for five years, and we’re just going to withdraw $25,000 a year to lessen the burden on the fundraising.”

Inverarity plans to put the funds strictly towards operational expenses, with no plans to use the funds for capital improvements.