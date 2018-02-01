Howling at the Moon – Council discord

by Sylene Argent

Well, I am not going to say I think our Council is one that demonstrates good behaviour all of the time, but I recently had an interesting observation pointed out to me; a Council that fights is at least one that is comprised of members who are boisterous and passionate about their positions on situations.

I had to think about that for a moment, and I guess I have to agree on some level.

I think when most hear about Council discord, they think about the negative impact that behaviour brings to the community. And it does do that, don’t get me wrong, but I guess the neat thing is that we live in a society in which we can challenge each other and voice our opinions. That is important.

That’s pretty democratic, even though its is uncouth.

I guess what would be more frustrating than a Council that can’t seem to get along most of the time is one that doesn’t ask questions or show some sort of opposition to an issue.

The tricky part, I suppose, is getting a point across without being accused of being a bully or rude. It is all about how that message is controlled, and just how receptive an audience may be to your point.

On one hand, people who agree with you may say you didn’t fight hard enough, and on the other hand, those who may be undecided or of the opposite feeling may think that behaviour is too aggressive.

Where should the line be drawn? When we think about history, it is those extraordinary people who refuse to stand down that made the highlight reel, right?

I am always a big fan of standing up for what one believes in. But, at the same time, there is a time to speak and a time to listen. We have to let go of the notion that our opinion is the right one, it is just the best one we were able to craft based on the tools we have. We don’t always have to compromise, we just have to accept that a few, better revisions can be made. Who doesn’t want the best outcome?

The thing I don’t appreciate, ever, is name-calling and acting in an aggressive manner.

And, ultimately, that behaviour is counter-productive as it tends to lose the attention of the audience one is trying to persuade.