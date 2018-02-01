Let’s Talk About – Memories of winter storms

by Evelyn Couch

I wonder, how many of my readers remember the year we were under a heavy snowfall in the month of April, or when the snowstorm came in October?

We know that weather was unusual, but recently, a potential week-long visitor planned to come in the month of February. The reason for her decision to travel in February was that she did not want to drive on slippery roads. Yes, I had to tell her, by email of course, not to come that month if slippery roads were her concern.

Winter driving always is tricky, and when we can, it is best to avoid being on the roads when conditions for driving are not ideal. I am reminded of the two years, one right after the other, when we had a heavy storm the final week of January. It made getting around very challenging.

I was in Windsor and, for some reason, I do not remember now, I had my son-in-law’s car. Unfortunately, I got it stuck in a bank of drifted snow on the highway and I could not get out of it.

A trucker came along and got me into his vehicle before he drove across the fields to his home. It was very fortunate for me that the family home was so close.

I was impatient to get home, so he hitched the family team of horses to a sleigh and away we went until we got to that curve on the west side of Essex, where the Sunoco gas station was, and our transportation means became stuck in that!

Eventually, I arrived home, which is obvious because otherwise, I would not be writing this.